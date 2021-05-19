Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LBLCF traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. 9,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

