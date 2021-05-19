Loki 1-Day Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,035.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.28 or 0.07102153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $757.53 or 0.02045436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.61 or 0.00549773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00169174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00625879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.56 or 0.00495639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00435469 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

