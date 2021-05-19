Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 286.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $102.56 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average is $172.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

