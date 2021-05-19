Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1,862.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,864 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Aspen Technology worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.