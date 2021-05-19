Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $351,057,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,571.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after buying an additional 107,212 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $454.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average is $429.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

