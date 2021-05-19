Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.39 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

