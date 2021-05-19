Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

