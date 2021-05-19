Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $639.47 million, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 387,939 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 339,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $3,415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $2,485,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.