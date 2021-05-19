MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Up 3.3%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 7,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 585,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.7% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 115,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.