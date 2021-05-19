Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $4.55 on Friday, reaching $190.31. 187,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,063. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.10.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

