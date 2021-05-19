MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issues Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 48,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

