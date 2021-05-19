MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 807.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.