ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

ManTech International stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

