Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763,654 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Manulife Financial worth $239,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

