Mark Christopher Hagan Sells 7,908 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 336,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,518. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

