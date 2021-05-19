Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,004,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.87. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $889.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

