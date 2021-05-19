Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

MAR stock opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 263.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

