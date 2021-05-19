Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $408.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

NYSE MLM opened at $372.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

