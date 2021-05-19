Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $853,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit