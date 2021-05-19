Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $853,200.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

