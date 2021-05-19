Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 57.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 299,613 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $50,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Masimo by 0.6% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Masimo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $212.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.75. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

