Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $25.61

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $24.68. Materialise shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands.

MTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

