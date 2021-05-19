MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Sells C$366,660.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$366,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,737,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,335,004.

Ian Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 17th, Ian Sutherland sold 20,100 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$359,991.00.
  • On Friday, May 14th, Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Ian Sutherland bought 8,268 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, with a total value of C$136,504.68.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Ian Sutherland bought 6,441 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,727.37.

MCAN Mortgage stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.39. 51,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,255. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.26. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.01.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is 77.71%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

