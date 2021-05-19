McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $205.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCK. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.50.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $197.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.25. McKesson has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.