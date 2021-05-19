MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

MedAvail stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $382.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. Research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

