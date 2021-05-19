MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 10.3% on Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price was down 10.3% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. MediaAlpha traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 291,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $3,099,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.