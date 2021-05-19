Medifast (NYSE:MED) Hits New 12-Month High at $300.76

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $300.76 and last traded at $300.26, with a volume of 1424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.00.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

