MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MediPharm Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS:MEDIF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

