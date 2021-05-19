MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$0.75

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MediPharm Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.20.

LABS stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$104.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

