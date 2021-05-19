Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.2782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Erste Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

