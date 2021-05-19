Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

MFC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

