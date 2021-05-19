MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $15,622.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00074610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00346032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00190756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.44 or 0.01211207 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038326 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

