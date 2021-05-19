MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 159,015 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in MEI Pharma by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

