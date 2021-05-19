Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $11.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 191.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,471 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $173,000.

INDA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. 2,454,056 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40.

