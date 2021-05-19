Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.73. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

