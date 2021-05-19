Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,740,360 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 10,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,579. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

