Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 33,950 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,950 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,173. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.