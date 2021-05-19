Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $8.77 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 408,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 121,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

HAL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 232,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,681,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

