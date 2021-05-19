Melon (MLN) Price Hits $38.88 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01193071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.22 or 0.09921166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00102922 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

