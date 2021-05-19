MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 2.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $14.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,331.29. 4,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,728. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,515.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,601.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8,412.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

