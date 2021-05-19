Meritor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,311 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 782% compared to the typical volume of 262 call options.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

