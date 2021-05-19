Meta Trading Down 19.5% This Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00070248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.31 or 0.01065102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.66 or 0.09176545 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.