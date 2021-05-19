Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.40 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTA. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTA stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $418.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

