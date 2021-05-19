Mettalex Reaches Market Cap of $6.60 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $6.60 million and $2.60 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $5.87 or 0.00017809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00314309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.01086655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00943865 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

