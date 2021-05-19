Michael D. Fleisher Sells 1,500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $304.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.69. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after buying an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

