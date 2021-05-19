Michael D. Fleisher Sells 1,500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00.
Shares of W stock opened at $304.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.69. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on W. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
