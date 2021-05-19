Micromines Trading Down 32.1% Over Last Week (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Micromines has a market cap of $249,847.14 and $821.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00089404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00335989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00219624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.45 or 0.01194393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

