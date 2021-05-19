Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 690 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $192.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.