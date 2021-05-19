Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes $268,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.82. The company has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

