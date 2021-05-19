Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Stephen Fenby Sells 163,000 Shares

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total value of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

Shares of Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Wednesday. Midwich Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £443.03 million and a P/E ratio of -116.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 460.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 453.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

