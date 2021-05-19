Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,534 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.41 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

