Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 56,771 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $47,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 806,717 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.21 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

